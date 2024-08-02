California State Teachers Retirement System Has $67.67 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $67,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 71,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.72.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

