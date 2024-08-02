California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577,195 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of HP worth $47,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.06. 324,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,922,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

