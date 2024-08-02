California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $1,988,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $173.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.15 and a 12-month high of $189.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.13 and a 200 day moving average of $173.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

