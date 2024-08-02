California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Juniper Networks worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,778,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after acquiring an additional 749,641 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,379,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,037 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 490,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

