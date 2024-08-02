California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 13,533 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Royalty Pharma worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

RPRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

