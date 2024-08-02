California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 161,531 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 161,531 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $70,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 214,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,041,000 after purchasing an additional 99,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ODFL traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.19. The company had a trading volume of 107,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,600. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

