California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of DocuSign worth $18,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

