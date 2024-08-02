California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCUFree Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of DocuSign worth $18,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

