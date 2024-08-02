California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,738 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $22,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.94. 143,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,485. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -475.36%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.