California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,985 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $23,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after buying an additional 364,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after buying an additional 246,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 223,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,739. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.