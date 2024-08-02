California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,253 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of FOX worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,913 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of FOX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,058,000 after acquiring an additional 686,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,391,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,618,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,143 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

FOX Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

