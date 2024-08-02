California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 39,520 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,520 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of PPL worth $27,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $741,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

PPL Trading Up 0.7 %

PPL stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 132,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

