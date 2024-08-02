California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,526 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Ally Financial worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,975,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.