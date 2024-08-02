California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,537 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $16,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NYSE AOS opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

