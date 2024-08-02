California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,843 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 508,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Kimberly-Clark worth $65,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $135.58. The company had a trading volume of 95,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,086. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,519 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

