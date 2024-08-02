California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,700 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

HRL opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

