Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.81

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 53824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

