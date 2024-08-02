Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

