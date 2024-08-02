Cameco (TSE:CCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.67.

Cameco Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$56.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$42.12 and a 1 year high of C$76.66.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$142,576.00. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. Also, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$142,576.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,001 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,885. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

