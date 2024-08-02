Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Lowered to $140.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAMT. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Get Camtek alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

Camtek Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $6.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. 616,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.73. Camtek has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Camtek by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.