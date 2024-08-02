Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to $13.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOS. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 534,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $265.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 71,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

