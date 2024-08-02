Canadian Solar Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Canadian Solar in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CSIQ. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Glj Research lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.03.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,687 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after acquiring an additional 843,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

