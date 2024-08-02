Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.83.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$14.75 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$13.41 and a 12-month high of C$20.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.18.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($1.25). Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

