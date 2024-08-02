Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 8,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285,246. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $550.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 185.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canopy Growth

In other news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,545 shares of company stock worth $67,997. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

