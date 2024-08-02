Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $480.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.96.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $503.23. The stock had a trading volume of 249,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $510.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,128 shares of company stock worth $22,839,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after purchasing an additional 114,623 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,180,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

