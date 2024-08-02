Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $198.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.86. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $93.95 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.