Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Down 7.8%

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.80 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.62 ($0.23). Approximately 18,274,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 8,228,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.12 ($0.25).

CPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capita from GBX 1,800 ($23.15) to GBX 2,200 ($28.30) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.00, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.93.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

