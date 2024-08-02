Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of CGMU opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.
About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF
