Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMU opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

