Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPX. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.91.

Shares of CPX stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$43.31. 33,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,198. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.90 and a 52 week high of C$43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.27.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.652 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.04%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$98,577.10. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

