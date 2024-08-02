Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,594.92% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. On average, analysts expect Cardiff Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

CRDF opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.94. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

