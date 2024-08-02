CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Raised to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDNA has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CareDx Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 440,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,593. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth about $13,025,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 180,334 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 149,485 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 126,018 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

