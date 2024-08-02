Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.8 %

CGBD opened at $17.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $889.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

