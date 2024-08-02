Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Decreased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,474 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

NYSE:CARR traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $64.26. 132,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,527. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

