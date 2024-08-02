Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CARR traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.09.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

