Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.27.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.21. 2,730,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520,010. Carvana has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,406.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,512,096 shares of company stock valued at $303,420,439 over the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Carvana by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

