Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $5.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.51. 3,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,783. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.44 and a 1-year high of $401.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

