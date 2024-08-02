Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, analysts expect Cassava Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 247,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,526. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -0.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

