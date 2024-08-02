Castleark Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,520 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 242.0% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,034,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,505,000 after purchasing an additional 731,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after acquiring an additional 261,708 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7,867.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 72,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,782. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

