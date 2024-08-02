Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,950 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.21% of Semtech worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Semtech by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Semtech by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 76,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.22. 394,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,482. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Semtech

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.