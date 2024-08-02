Castleark Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,190 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.66. The stock had a trading volume of 68,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,850. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

