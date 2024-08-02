Castleark Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $290,817.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $77,708.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $290,817.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $4.41 on Thursday, hitting $104.58. 33,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $112.13. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

