CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,936,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,529,000 after buying an additional 69,164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,739,000 after buying an additional 165,094 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after buying an additional 603,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after buying an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.82. 740,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,087. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $114.51. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

