CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $232.47, but opened at $220.48. CDW shares last traded at $220.65, with a volume of 67,628 shares.

The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 63.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average of $234.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

