Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,586,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,298,403.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

