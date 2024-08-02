Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CLLS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st.
Cellectis Stock Performance
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.49% of Cellectis worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
