Cencora (NYSE:COR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $236.00 to $249.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cencora traded as high as $247.66 and last traded at $247.57, with a volume of 3243856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.46.

COR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Insider Activity at Cencora

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 271.72% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

