Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Cenovus Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 103.3% per year over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.91. 3,319,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,249,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVE. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

