Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.31. The company had a trading volume of 369,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,306. The stock has a market cap of C$47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.82 and a 1-year high of C$29.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 180,180 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.26, for a total value of C$5,091,508.42. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 180,180 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.26, for a total transaction of C$5,091,508.42. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total transaction of C$5,028,880.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,710 and have sold 864,176 shares valued at $22,697,316. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.08.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

