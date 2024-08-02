Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Centene were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,324,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

