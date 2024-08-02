Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Announces Earnings Results

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.
Central Japan Railway Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of CJPRY opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.34.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Central Japan Railway
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- EA’s New Game Launch Boosts Stock: Is It Time to Buy?
- About the Markup Calculator
- T-Mobile Stock Poised to Outperform Peers with Stellar Quarter
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Defense Stocks Soar to New Highs; Higher Highs Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.