Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Announces Earnings Results

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CJPRY opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

