Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centuri to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Williams Capital upgraded Centuri to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Centuri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Centuri Trading Down 1.2 %

CTRI opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82. Centuri has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.55 million. Centuri’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centuri will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centuri news, Director William Fehrman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centuri

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centuri stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

